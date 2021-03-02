Mollymook remains are not those of missing woman Melissa Caddick: NSW Police

New South Wales Police say the remains found on Mollymook beach on Friday have been determined to be human, but are not those of missing 49-year-old Melissa Caddick.

“While it has been established the remains do not belong to Melissa Caddick or a 39-year-old man missing from the Batemans Bay area since Monday, January 25, further testing including comparative DNA testing will be undertaken to identify the remains,” NSW Police said.

“The DNA profile will be compared against the missing persons database, which contains the hereditary and genetic mapping of long-term missing people in NSW.

“Further inquiries will be conducted by South Coast Police District and the Missing Person’s Registry.”