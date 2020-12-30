2GB
‘Modest modifications’ possible but crowds confirmed for New Year’s Test

4 hours ago
John Stanley
Article image for ‘Modest modifications’ possible but crowds confirmed for New Year’s Test

Health Minister Brad Hazzard has dismissed concerns the New Year’s Test will act as a super-spreader event, confirming cricket fans will still be allowed to attend.

Mr Hazzard told John Stanley Cricket Australia are continually updating their COVID-safe plan in consultation with health authorities.

“The public health team have always maintained … that outdoor events – ticketed, seated – are amongst the safest possible ways of people being in each other’s company.

“I think at this point we would safely say that that … the third Test will go ahead.

“Depending on how we’re tracking in the next week, there may or may not be some modest modifications.

“People have to take some personal responsibility. The government can only do so much.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News, Getty

John Stanley
