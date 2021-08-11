2GB
Mission to create a million Aussie tech jobs by 2025

11 seconds ago
Deborah Knight
Article image for Mission to create a million Aussie tech jobs by 2025

A major push to boost tech innovation and jobs in Australia has been launched.

The Tech Council of Australia has been formed by 24 leading companies, including Google and Afterpay, targeting tech startups.

Former MP Wyatt Roy told Deborah Knight the council is aiming to employ one million people by 2025 and to grow the value of the tech industry to $250 billion by 2031.

“Southeast Queensland is the fastest-growing region for new jobs in the tech industry.

“We just need to make Australia the best place to start and grow a business.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

