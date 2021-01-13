Misrepresented professor quells national vaccine debate

An immunology expert has clarified his position on the AstraZeneca vaccine rollout after his comments sparked widespread concern.

An article published by The Sydney Morning Herald represented Professor Stephen Turner’s views as that of the Australian and New Zealand Society for Immunology (ASI).

The article reported scientists from ASI are calling on the federal government for an immediate pause of the planned vaccine rollout, concerned the AstraZeneca vaccine may not be effective enough to generate herd immunity.

Professor Turner, who is the president of the ASI, defended his comments, which were spoken from his role as an expert in vaccine immunology.

He clarified there is no official position from ASI on whether the AstraZeneca vaccine should be paused.

Further, he told Joe Hildebrand there are “absolutely no concerns about the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine”.

“It’s actually very good at preventing severe disease.”

