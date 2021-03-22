Minister warns of more sackings amid ‘disgusting’ revelations of sex acts

Finance Minister Simon Birmingham has warned more government staffers could be sacked following revelations of sex acts in Parliament House.

A staffer accused of performing sex acts inside Parliament house has been sacked after a Channel 10 report claimed MPs and staffers regularly performed sex acts in Parliament, in some cases filming themselves engaging in lewd acts in the office of a female MP.

A whistleblower alleged sex workers were routinely brought into Parliament House, with a “meditation room” used frequently for sexual encounters.

Mr Birmingham told Ben Fordham anyone found engaging in similar misconduct will be sacked.

“It’s disgusting, it’s appalling and the government has no tolerance for it whatsoever.”

Ben Fordham says the Prime Minister must act on allegations of sexual assault and lewd behaviour within Parliament House.

“The PM is not responsible for the bad behaviour but unless he gets out that sledgehammer, it’s Scott Morrison who will pay the price,” Ben said.

