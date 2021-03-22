2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Minister warns of more sackings..

Minister warns of more sackings amid ‘disgusting’ revelations of sex acts

8 hours ago
Ben Fordham
SIMON BIRMINGHAM
Article image for Minister warns of more sackings amid ‘disgusting’ revelations of sex acts

Finance Minister Simon Birmingham has warned more government staffers could be sacked following revelations of sex acts in Parliament House.

A staffer accused of performing sex acts inside Parliament house has been sacked after a Channel 10 report claimed MPs and staffers regularly performed sex acts in Parliament, in some cases filming themselves engaging in lewd acts in the office of a female MP.

A whistleblower alleged sex workers were routinely brought into Parliament House, with a “meditation room” used frequently for sexual encounters.

Mr Birmingham told Ben Fordham anyone found engaging in similar misconduct will be sacked.

“It’s disgusting, it’s appalling and the government has no tolerance for it whatsoever.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham says the Prime Minister must act on allegations of sexual assault and lewd behaviour within Parliament House.

“The PM is not responsible for the bad behaviour but unless he gets out that sledgehammer, it’s Scott Morrison who will pay the price,” Ben said.

Click PLAY below to hear more

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873