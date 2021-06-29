2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Minister warns energy companies against mid-lockdown outages

10 hours ago
Ray Hadley
AusgridMatt Kean
Article image for Minister warns energy companies against mid-lockdown outages

The NSW Environment Minister is warning energy companies against turning off the power to thousands of Sydneysiders.

Ausgrid is conducting maintenance works across Sydney while many are stuck working from home.

Environment Minister Matt Kean told Ray Hadley he’s told the energy providers non-essential work must not go ahead.

“We’ll be going through every one of the proposed outages and I’ll be applying the pub test to them.

“If I don’t think they’re critical works they won’t be going ahead.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ray Hadley
LocalNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873