Minister mocks Labor’s ‘near death experience’ as MP avoids his leader

37 mins ago
Deborah Knight
climate policycoalDavid LittleproudJoel FitzgibbonQuestion TimeRenewable EnergySolar

The government is exploiting cracks in the Labor Party’s ranks over energy policy, accusing Labor MP Joel Fitzgibbon of avoiding being seen with his leader.

An International Energy Agency report has found solar has overtaken coal as the cheapest option for electricity generation.

Deborah Knight questioned Agriculture Minister David Littleproud about the report, asking if the government should focus on greater solar investment.

“This is exactly why Joel didn’t want to stand next to Albo.

“He would remind the good people of Hunter, who gave him a near political death experience last May, that he has been lying to them about … coal.

“The reality is yes, solar … [and] renewables have come a long way, but they’ll never replace coal in terms of baseload for some time to come!”

Mr Fitzgibbon returned fire, accusing Mr Littleproud of avoiding the question.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty Images/Sam Mooy

 

