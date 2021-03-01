2GB
Minister for Women hits out at ‘awful’ sexist abuse as new rape allegation is reported

7 hours ago
Jim Wilson
MARISE PAYNESexismSexual AssaultWomen in Parliament
Article image for Minister for Women hits out at ‘awful’ sexist abuse as new rape allegation is reported

Minister for Women Marise Payne has responded to the emergence of another rape allegation in parliament, this time a historical allegation against a Cabinet minister.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison today confirmed he has spoken to the unnamed minister accused of raping a woman decades ago, who strongly denies the allegation.

Ms Payne urged against prejudicing any possible investigation or inquiry.

“We should operate according to the rule of law in this country, because the alternative frankly doesn’t bear thinking about.”

The treatment of women in politics had become the subject of the nation’s attention in the weeks following Brittany Higgins’ rape allegation.

Liberal MP Nicolle Flint will step down at the end of her term, citing sexist bullying.

Of the abuse women face, Ms Payne told Jim Wilson she has witnessed “awful examples on both sides” of politics.

“The bottom line, frankly Jim, is that there is no place for abuse, and hatred, and vitriol in civilised social and political discourse.

“That goes for all of us.

“It doesn’t belong anywhere; I don’t care where you come from, I don’t care what your politics are.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: David Mareuil/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Jim Wilson
AustraliaNewsPolitics
