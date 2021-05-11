Minister ‘banging on doors’ in search of support for Luna Park fire inquiry

NSW Energy and Environment Minister Matt Kean is urging parliament to investigate allegations of arson, police corruption, and the influence of organised crime in the Luna Park Ghost Train tragedy.

Hhis call for a special commission of inquiry was inspired by his viewing of the Exposed ABC documentary, and a conversation with the investigative journalist behind it.

“You can’t watch that stuff and not be moved for the families, and not want justice to prevail,” he told Jim Wilson.

“It’s never too late for justice to be served.”

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has offered her tentative support, but Mr Kean says he is approaching everyone in the parliament, regardless of political affiliation.

“I’m banging on doors at the moment.

“Our commitment to justice should not be measured in years, but in the strength of our resolve.”

