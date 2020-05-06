Mining company to help NSW breathe easier

A Hunter mining and engineering company has won one of two coveted contracts to manufacture ventilators for the NSW state government.

Ampcontrol CEO Rod Henderson told Ray Hadley he’s incredibly proud of the way his team has been able to adapt to the new project.

“We design a lot of safety equipment for the mines and tunnel and energy market and we took the same principles on to have a crack at designing the ventilator.

“We worked our way through the process and came up with a working prototype in 11 days and we tested it on the simulator over at the John Hunter hospital in under 18 days.

“It was a fantastic effort by our team.”

