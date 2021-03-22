2GB
‘Milestone man’ Mitchell Pearce reminisces on career highlights

7 hours ago
Mark Levy
MITCHELL PEARCENEWCASTLE KNIGHTSrugby league featured
Article image for ‘Milestone man’ Mitchell Pearce reminisces on career highlights

Veteran Newcastle Knights halfback Mitchell Pearce will play his 300th game this weekend.

Pearce told Mark Levy and Billy Slater some of his greatest memories from his career so far include his redemption in the 2019 State of Origin decider.

“You boys broke my heart plenty of times in the Origin arena!

“The games for me that stand out more than anything are just some of those games you play … [where] you come up with a big moment to win the game.”

At the age of just 31, Pearce intends to keep playing for a long time yet, and could even make a play for Cameron Smith’s record.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Newcastle Knights/Official website

 

 

News
