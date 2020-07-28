Milestone game for Sharks star
Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks prop Aaron Woods will celebrate his 200th game in a Friday night clash with the Brisbane Broncos.
Mr Woods admitted he’s “not the strongest or the fastest type of frontrower”, but told Mark Levy and Paul Gallen “if you’re one-dimensional, I think you get rubbed out a bit quicker.”
“The more you play, the more teams pick up on what you do, how you carry the ball, how you defend.”
Mark congratulated Mr Woods on the milestone.
“I think you deserve a big rap mate, because to make 200 games, that’s a big achievement!”
Click PLAY below to hear the full interview
Image: Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks/Official website