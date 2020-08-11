Michelle Bright’s mother reacts after former neighbour charged with her daughter’s murder

A man has been arrested over the cold case murder of teenager Michelle Bright soon after a $1 million reward was offered for information.

Her heartbroken mother, Lorraine Bright, pleaded with anyone who knows what happened to her daughter to come forward, 21 years after her death.

The 17-year-old was last seen alive on Saturday 27 February 1999 after she was dropped off to a birthday party at Herbert Street, Gulgong.

Her body was found in long grass by the side of Barneys Reef Road, three days later.

A 53-year-old man was arrested yesterday night near Mudgee and charged with murder.

Lorraine told Ben Fordham the man who was arrested was her neighbour all those years ago.

“I’ve waited 21 years to hear this news.

“I’ve shed more tears in the last three days than I’ve shed in my whole lifetime.”

Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty told Ben Fordham the reward hasn’t been claimed.

“The breakthrough has come through a lot of really good, thorough, multi-faceted police work.”

