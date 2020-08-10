Heartbroken mum’s plea for information over daughter’s cold case murder

A $1 million reward is being offered to anyone with information over the cold case murder of teenager Michelle Bright, as her mother issued a heartfelt plea to help find her killer.

Her heartbroken mother, Lorraine Bright, has pleaded with anyone who knows what happened to her daughter to come forward, 21 years after her death.

The 17-year-old was last seen alive on Saturday 27 February 1999 after she was dropped off to a birthday party at Herbert Street Gulgong.

Her body was found in long grass by the side of Barneys Reef Road, three days later.

Ms Bright told Ben Fordham in her heart she believes the killer knew Michelle.

“It’s been 21 years and we don’t have answers and as a mum and the rest of the family … that’s something we have wanted for such a long time,” she said.

“I am hoping this $1 million may bring the person out.

“We are never getting her back, she meant everything to us.

“We miss her terribly.”

A number of cars of interest have been identified including a red XF Falcon wagon.

Ms Bright urged anyone to come forward.

“To the person that took our Michelle’s life or anybody that is involved – it is time to give yourself up and give us some answers,” she said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com. au.