Michael McCormack defends ‘over the odds’ land purchase as ‘a good decision’

1 hour ago
Ben Fordham
Michael McCormackWestern Sydney Airport

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack has defended the government’s decision to buy a parcel of land for ten times its value.

The government’s purchase of the Leppington Triangle site, adjacent to the Western Sydney Airport development, came under fire last week when it was revealed the $30 million spend should’ve only cost $3 million.

Mr McCormack admitted to Ben Fordham the purchase was “over the odds”, but argued the government will make its money back when the airport expands.

“That, eventually will be hailed as a good decision.

“In time, it will be a very good investment.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News

 

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNewsNSW
