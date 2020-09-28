Michael McCormack defends ‘over the odds’ land purchase as ‘a good decision’

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack has defended the government’s decision to buy a parcel of land for ten times its value.

The government’s purchase of the Leppington Triangle site, adjacent to the Western Sydney Airport development, came under fire last week when it was revealed the $30 million spend should’ve only cost $3 million.

Mr McCormack admitted to Ben Fordham the purchase was “over the odds”, but argued the government will make its money back when the airport expands.

“That, eventually will be hailed as a good decision.

“In time, it will be a very good investment.”

Image: Nine News

