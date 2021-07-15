2GB
Mental Health Minister implores hospitals to allow fathers in maternity wards

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Bronnie Taylor
Article image for Mental Health Minister implores hospitals to allow fathers in maternity wards

The NSW Mental Health Minister is imploring major Sydney hospitals to allow partners into maternity wards.

The Western Sydney Local Health District – including Westmead, Parramatta and Blacktown hospitals – is restricting fathers access to visiting newborn babies.

However, NSW Health says women are allowed to have their partner or support person in the birth unit and post-natal wards.

Minister Bronnie Taylor told Ben Fordham she implores the hospitals to show compassion.

“We have to ensure that that happens if we are able to do that safely and, I believe, in most cases we can find a way through that to make that happen.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
HealthNewsNSW
