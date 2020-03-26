2GB
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Mental health issues on the rise as Australians self-isolate

36 mins ago
Ray Hadley
Beyond BlueJulia GillardMental Health

As the coronavirus spreads and stricter self-isolation restrictions come into place, mental health resources are more important than ever.

Former Prime Minister and Chair of Beyond Blue Julia Gillard tells Ray Hadley she is concerned about the impact coronavirus is having on the mental health of Australian’s.

“We’re already seeing an increase in the number of people who are reaching out to us.

“In fact we’re seeing a greater spike already than we saw during the bushfires.”

Ms Gillard says Beyond Blue have a few simple messages for anyone struggling.

“This will end. As bad and as pressurised as it might feel for individuals now, it will come to an end. This is temporary.

“For people who are at home and who are absolutely climbing the walls, a key thing to remember is there is a purpose to this, staying home is about saving lives.

She says it is important to get regular sleep, eat healthy and exercise in whatever form you can. 

It is important to stay in touch with the media, but also switch off.

Ms Gillard says “If you need help, reach out for it.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

If you need to talk to someone, please contact Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636 or Lifeline 13 11 14.

Ray Hadley
AustraliaHealth
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.