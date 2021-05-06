Members speak out against golf club’s ‘disappointing’ decision

Anger at the Oatlands Golf Club’s rejection of a memorial to crash victims is being felt among its members.

The largest space deemed ‘appropriate’ by the club for the Abdallah and Sakr families’ memorial is only 3m by 1.5m (see full statement from Oatlands Golf Club below).

Oatlands members John Paul and Joey called in to voice their frustration with the board’s decision, criticising the lack of communication and calling for an open vote on the proposal.

“Personally, I would’ve loved to see the memorial there, the family deserve it,” John Paul told Deborah Knight.

“I would’ve liked, also, to have been made aware of the situation more as the negotiations were taking place.”

Joey echoed John Paul’s comments.

“I’m very disappointed … we don’t have any details.

“The detail that we’ve been given is the detail that I’ve seen from the media.”

The club have declined multiple interview requests from Afternoons, instead providing a written statement questioning the “integrity of reporting”.