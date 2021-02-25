Melissa Caddick’s victim reacts live to conwoman’s death

One of the victims of Melissa Caddick has reacted to the death of the woman accused of fleecing investors out of more than $20 million.

The 49-year-old went missing more than three months ago amid an investigation into the alleged misappropriation of clients’ funds.

NSW Police have discovered Ms Caddick’s remains on the NSW South Coast and have been confirmed with DNA testing.

One of her victims, Cheryl Kraft Reid, told Ben Fordham her family had entrusted Ms Caddick with millions.

“That’s a sad tragic outcome for her son but its also just a sad tragic outcome for us because we just don’t get closure.”

