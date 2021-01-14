2GB
Melbourne ‘rocked’ by possible murder-suicide of Tullamarine family

2 hours ago
Mark Levy
Article image for Melbourne ‘rocked’ by possible murder-suicide of Tullamarine family

Police in Victoria say they are investigating all possibilities as they look into the deaths of a woman and her three children in Melbourne.

3AW Mornings host Tony Jones told Mark Levy the father was found by police in a distressed state outside the home.

“At the moment, police are trying to work out whether it was a murder-suicide, or whether in fact it was a murder.

“Police do not believe other parties are involved at this stage.”

Tony said Melburnians are still reeling from other tragedies, including the recent drownings of three children.

“The city unfortunately has been rocked by it, at a time when all cities are going through some real angst.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full update

Image: Elisabeth Moss/Nine News

