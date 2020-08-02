Melbourne enters stage 4 restrictions, curfew imposed

The Victorian Premier has declared a state of disaster and ordered Melbourne into stage four restrictions.

A curfew from 8pm to 5am is being enforced in the city for the next six weeks and movement has been strictly limited.

Melburnians cannot travel further than 5km from their home and are only permitted one hour of exercise a day.

There is a blanket ban on weddings and recreational activity is no longer allowed.

Former Victorian premier Jeff Kennett told Ben Fordham there’s still a lot of questions.

“Today our Premier is going to tell us which industries will be able to continue.

“It’s the most peculiar feeling.

“I never thought in my lifetime that I would ever be part of this.”

