Medical expert dashes hopes of Sydney lockdown ending on time

A medical expert is doubtful Sydney’s lockdown will end on time as the city approaches the halfway mark.

The two-week lockdown is scheduled to end on Friday, July 9.

But Medical Journal of Australia Editor Professor Nick Talley told Ben Fordham, although the lockdown is working, we aren’t out of the woods yet.

“I’m not sure we’re gonna wrap it up in two weeks.

“Looking at the epidemic curve … it looks like it’s quite possible numbers overall will continue to rise possibly until the two-week mark.

“If that happens it will be hard to open up immediately after that.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview