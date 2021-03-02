Matt Kean’s koala stunt inspires Seussian poetry from Mark Latham

The NSW government’s koala problem has worsened with the revelation Energy and Environment Minister Matt Kean ignored expert advice.

Advice for a koala population target was sought from experts, who told Mr Kean a number should not be set “under any circumstances”.

NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham told Ben the debacle exposes the Environment Minister’s hypocrisy.

“He often says in the public debate ‘follow the science’ … but when it comes to this very clear warning on koala science, he’s gone out there in favour of a cheap publicity stunt.

“He’s got form in this area. In honour of Dr Seuss [being] in the news today I called him Green Matt Kean: schemes that remain dreams!”

Image: Nine News