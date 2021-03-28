2GB
Matt Kean to recommend Malcolm Turnbull for a new climate role in NSW

2 hours ago
Malcolm TurnbullMatt Kean
Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull will be recommended for a climate advocacy role in NSW.

The Ray Hadley Morning Show has received information Environment Minister Matt Kean will recommend Malcolm Turnbull for the role of chairman of the NSW Net-Zero Emissions and Clean Economy Board.

Mr Kean has been contacted for comment.

“It’s not totally unsurprising Matt Kean would think this is a good idea,” Mark Levy said.

“Anyone who thinks this will be popular with the electorate is either delusional or has another job ready to go to.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

 

Image: Getty/Stefan Postles

