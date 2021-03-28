Matt Kean to recommend Malcolm Turnbull for a new climate role in NSW

Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull will be recommended for a climate advocacy role in NSW.

The Ray Hadley Morning Show has received information Environment Minister Matt Kean will recommend Malcolm Turnbull for the role of chairman of the NSW Net-Zero Emissions and Clean Economy Board.

Mr Kean has been contacted for comment.

“It’s not totally unsurprising Matt Kean would think this is a good idea,” Mark Levy said.

“Anyone who thinks this will be popular with the electorate is either delusional or has another job ready to go to.”

Image: Getty/Stefan Postles