Matt Kean refuses to shut down source of western Sydney’s big stink

NSW Environment Minister Matt Kean says shutting down the source of western Sydney’s big stink is not the answer as a full investigation is launched.

The Environmental Protection Authority has been criticised for its response to the odour emitting from the Bingo landfill facility which is permeating homes in Minchinbury and surrounding suburbs.

Minister Kean told Ben Fordham a “full investigation” by the EPA is underway.

“Shutting down the site will not get rid of the smell.

“This is totally unacceptable … I get the frustration of the community, that’s why we’re going to hold them to account and make sure they face the full force of the law.”

Ben says people all over Sydney should be frustrated.

“Imagine it was happening around you … you wouldn’t cop it, so why should these people in western Sydney?”

