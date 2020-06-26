2GB
Matildas aim for a World Cup win on home soil

3 hours ago
Mark Levy
Aussie women’s soccer team the Matildas are celebrating the chance to play in front of a home crowd in 2023.

Australia and New Zealand will together host the Women’s FIFA World Cup in 2023, after today winning the vote of the council with an overwhelming majority of 22 to 13.

Matildas defender Ellie Carpenter told Mark Levy the home soil advantage will be “amazing”.

“We were ecstatic and we couldn’t believe it. A dream come true for all of us.

“Hopefully we hit the ground running and can win it.”

Image: FIFAWWC/Twitter, Matildas/Official website

Mark Levy
