Maroons chance to steal the series undermined by ‘safety blanket’

Queensland great Darren Lockyer has cast doubts on the Maroons’ chances of a breakthrough at the Blues’ “fortress”.

Mr Lockyer told Mark Levy NSW with “play with desperation”, while Queensland’s “safety blanket” and the homeground advantage make the Maroons clear underdogs.

“It took a while for us to break through there; it was a bit of a hoodoo ground for us.

“It’s going to be a pretty hostile environment for the Queenslanders.

“My fingers are crossed that we play really well.”

