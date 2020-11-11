Maroons chance to steal the series undermined by ‘safety blanket’
Queensland great Darren Lockyer has cast doubts on the Maroons’ chances of a breakthrough at the Blues’ “fortress”.
Mr Lockyer told Mark Levy NSW with “play with desperation”, while Queensland’s “safety blanket” and the homeground advantage make the Maroons clear underdogs.
“It took a while for us to break through there; it was a bit of a hoodoo ground for us.
“It’s going to be a pretty hostile environment for the Queenslanders.
“My fingers are crossed that we play really well.”
