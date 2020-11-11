2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Maroons chance to steal the series undermined by ‘safety blanket’

2 hours ago
Mark Levy
Darren LockyerQueensland Maroonsrugby league featuredSTATE OF ORIGIN
Article image for Maroons chance to steal the series undermined by ‘safety blanket’

Queensland great Darren Lockyer has cast doubts on the Maroons’ chances of a breakthrough at the Blues’ “fortress”.

Mr Lockyer told Mark Levy NSW with “play with desperation”, while Queensland’s “safety blanket” and the homeground advantage make the Maroons clear underdogs.

“It took a while for us to break through there; it was a bit of a hoodoo ground for us.

“It’s going to be a pretty hostile environment for the Queenslanders.

“My fingers are crossed that we play really well.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873