‘Porky pies’ in the Queensland camp as AJ Brimson nurses injury

Maroons star AJ Brimson was a no-show at training today, leading to speculation that his so-called injury concerns are part of the Origin mind games.

4BC Wide World of Sports host Peter Psaltis told 2GB Wide World of Sports Mark Levy Brimson is “genuinely nursing a knee problem”.

“I don’t think he’s going to be ruled out: he’s probably about 70-30 at this stage.”

Mark was skeptical.

“If you’re telling me it’s 70-30, it’s 100 per cent he’s playing!”

Image: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images