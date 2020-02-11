2GB
Marnus Labuschagne’s ‘truly amazing journey’ from a concussion sub to Test award

4 hours ago
Mark Levy
MARNUS LABUSCHAGNE

Marnus Labuschagne has reflected on his “amazing” rise after he was named Test player of the year.

The 25-year-old cricketer edged out Steve Smith for Australia’s five-day award.

Since coming in midway through the second Ashes Test in England as a concussion substitution, Labuschagne has plundered 1249 runs at an average of 83.27.

He tells Mark Levy he didn’t expect to gain so much success after he came into the team as a concussion substitute.

“Its been a truly amazing journey. I think no one could every have mapped it out the way it’s unfolded.

“I really enjoy the game. It’s such a privilege to be in the Australian cricket team.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview


Image: Getty/Cameron Spencer 

