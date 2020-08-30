2GB
Mark Vincent’s innovative approach to live music in time for Father’s Day

5 hours ago
Ben Fordham
ConcertMark VincentOPERA

The pandemic has had a huge impact on the entertainment industry, not only performers but for fans of live entertainment as well.

Australian opera star, Mark Vincent told Ben Fordham he’s responded to the challenge with a creative and innovative approach to live performances.

Mark shared an incredible offer which he hopes will make someone’s Father’s Day unforgettable.

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview

To purchase tickets email pa@markvincent.com.au or call 0409 911 626

Competition closes on Saturday 5th September at 4pm.

Prize details:
1 night’s accommodation for 2 people at Rydges Hotel, Cronulla with breakfast included.
Lunch for two people with Mark Vincent at Sea-level.
Mark Vincent to perform for you privately in your very own home (Sydney residents only).

Ben Fordham
Entertainment
