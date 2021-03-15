Tributes flow for great entertainer, neighbour, and ‘dear friend’ Doug Parkinson

Mark Vincent has paid tribute to Australian music great Doug Parkinson who died at the age of 74.

The Australian singers performed together many times, with Mr Vincent confessing he hasn’t slept all night after the shock loss of his “dear friend”.

“It’s something that struck me pretty hard,” he told Chris Smith.

“I only spoke to him last week … we were planning to perform together again.

“I haven’t just lost a great performing partner, I’ve lost a dear friend.”

Ray Hadley shared his own memories of the great entertainer, including his reception of a short but meaningful and very personal message from Doug and wife Suzie.

“When my family hit a hurdle a few years ago, and I was battling myself … it just brought me great comfort.

“[They] gave me some strength to keep going, and to plow on. I’ve never forgotten that.”

Former rugby league commentator Peter ‘Zorba’ Peters called in with his own anecdote about Doug, who once was his neighbour.

“We became great mates,” he told Ray.

Zorba revealed how he roped Doug into becoming his “party trick”.

“My guests used to fall over with disbelief!”

