Mark Taylor shocked by Indian Premier League’s ‘best buy’

4 hours ago
James Bracey
Former cricket captain Mark Taylor has nominated what he believes to be the Indian Premier League’s “best buy over the 10 years”.

The IPL auction produced eye-watering bids like Glenn Maxwell’s “extraordinary” $2.52 million and Jhye Richardson $2.48 million.

However, Mark told James Bracey, it was Steve Smith’s drop from $2.5 million to $389,000 that was truly shocking.

“I can’t believe that, I really can’t.”

Factoring in health concerns and quarantining, Smith may not find it worthwhile to take up the offer Mark said.



 

