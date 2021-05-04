Mark Taylor concerned for Michael Slater’s wellbeing following PM sledging

Cricket commentator Michael Slater has lashed out at the Prime Minister for banning Indian Premier League players from returning to Australia, in turn facing criticism himself.

Former Test captain Mark Taylor told Jim Wilson he spoke to Mr Slater after the social media post, “sens[ing] in his comments a certain amount of stress”,

“I’m glad that last night he texted me back saying he’s all safe and well.”

Mr Taylor expressed his sympathy for both the players and the Prime Minister in dealing with a difficult decision, but said players should’ve weighed the health risk when deciding to attend.

“I was a little surprised that so many … still went under the current environment.

“I don’t think they factored in that things would get this bad so quickly.

“Australia is not just 40 people in the IPL, it’s 26 million of us, so that’s where it’s very tough I think for the PM.”

