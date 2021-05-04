2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Mark Taylor concerned for Michael Slater’s wellbeing following PM sledging

5 hours ago
Jim Wilson
IndiaIPLMARK TAYLORMichael Slatertravel ban
Article image for Mark Taylor concerned for Michael Slater’s wellbeing following PM sledging

Cricket commentator Michael Slater has lashed out at the Prime Minister for banning Indian Premier League players from returning to Australia, in turn facing criticism himself.

Former Test captain Mark Taylor told Jim Wilson he spoke to Mr Slater after the social media post, “sens[ing] in his comments a certain amount of stress”,

“I’m glad that last night he texted me back saying he’s all safe and well.”

Mr Taylor expressed his sympathy for both the players and the Prime Minister in dealing with a difficult decision, but said players should’ve weighed the health risk when deciding to attend.

“I was a little surprised that so many … still went under the current environment.

“I don’t think they factored in that things would get this bad so quickly.

“Australia is not just 40 people in the IPL, it’s 26 million of us, so that’s where it’s very tough I think for the PM.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Jim Wilson
AustraliaCricketNewsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873