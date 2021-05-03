Todd Greenberg reacts to Michael Slater’s swipe at the PM

Australian Cricketers’ Association CEO Todd Greenberg has weighed in on cricketer-turned-commentator Michael Slater’s swipe at the federal government.

Michael Slater is stuck in the Maldives after leaving India.

He has taken aim at the federal government over the ban on arrivals from India, saying the PM has “blood on his hands”.

Australian Cricketers’ Association CEO Todd Greenberg told Ben Fordham that stranded Australians just want to get home.

“Michael’s frustration, I think, is felt by others.”

Image: Getty/Cameron Spencer