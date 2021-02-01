Mark Taylor casts doubt on South Africa tour ambitions

Despite Cricket Australia’s ambitions, Australia’s tour of South Africa is in doubt amid the country’s heightening COVID-19 crisis.

With hundreds dying daily, and no cricket websites listing the tour only two weeks out, former captain Mark Taylor told Mark Levy it’s highly unlikely to go ahead.

“I’m sure they’re trying to get it to happen, because it’s part of this Test championship and Australia really need to play it.

“At the moment they’re third on that table … so they’d love to play, go over there and obviously win.

“But … if the bubble was somehow broken … will the medical support be the standard that Australians would get here?”

Click PLAY below to hear Mark’s comments in full