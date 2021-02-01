2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Mark Taylor casts doubt on South Africa tour ambitions

11 hours ago
Mark Levy
South AfricaTest cricket
Article image for Mark Taylor casts doubt on South Africa tour ambitions

Despite Cricket Australia’s ambitions, Australia’s tour of South Africa is in doubt amid the country’s heightening COVID-19 crisis.

With hundreds dying daily, and no cricket websites listing the tour only two weeks out, former captain Mark Taylor told Mark Levy it’s highly unlikely to go ahead.

“I’m sure they’re trying to get it to happen, because it’s part of this Test championship and Australia really need to play it.

“At the moment they’re third on that table … so they’d love to play, go over there and obviously win.

“But … if the bubble was somehow broken … will the medical support be the standard that Australians would get here?”

Click PLAY below to hear Mark’s comments in full

 

Mark Levy
CricketSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873