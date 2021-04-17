2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Mark Riddell believes Sharks were ‘..

Mark Riddell believes Sharks were ‘stalling’ over John Morris coaching saga

4 hours ago
Continuous Call Team
John MorrisNRL
Article image for Mark Riddell believes Sharks were ‘stalling’ over John Morris coaching saga

Former NRL star Mark Riddell has taken aim at the Sharks treatment of former coach John Morris.

Cronulla announced earlier this week Morris’ tenure as head coach had come to an end, effective immediately, despite being contracted for the remainder of the season.

Morris had a win record of 47 percent in just over two seasons as coach, but the club chose to sign Roosters assistant Craig Fitzgibbon on a three-year deal beginning from 2022.

The Continuous Call Team member – who’s a close mate of Morris – believes it was a tough decision from the club to go in a different direction.

“They were literally just stalling to make sure they had Fitzy’s (Fitzgibbon) signature,” Morris said.

“Good luck to Fitzy, I wish him well, but I just think what Johnny’s gone through over the last couple of years in terms of not having the whole salary cap to spend.

“I think they had to play $350,000 to $400,000 under the salary cap.

“He’s had no room to move with that salary cap in terms of bringing in players that he wanted over the last couple of years.

“He’s also had to deal with players that have signed and probably haven’t lived up to their price tag.”

Josh Hannay has taken over as the club’s interim coach.

 

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.

Image: Matt King/Getty Images

Continuous Call Team
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873