Mark ‘Piggy’ Riddell’s pick for a new Dally M voting system

The often-controversial Dally M medal points system is once again under scrutiny over the Roosters’ Luke Keary’s failure to win a single point.

As a past judge, the Continuous Call Team’s Mark ‘Piggy’ Riddell told James Willis votes aren’t awarded on a player’s stats alone, but on their overall contributions to the game.

If the NRL do decide to alter the system, Piggy threw his weight behind a couple of possible options.

“I do like the idea of maybe three people judging the three-two-one, probably less room then for howlers.

“I don’t mind the other idea being tossed about that a cross-section of all the players, the media, coaches, they all just vote for who they think’s the player of the year.”

