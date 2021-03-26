2GB
Mark ‘Piggy’ Riddell’s pick for a new Dally M voting system

6 hours ago
James Willis
Article image for Mark ‘Piggy’ Riddell’s pick for a new Dally M voting system

The often-controversial Dally M medal points system is once again under scrutiny over the Roosters’ Luke Keary’s failure to win a single point.

As a past judge, the Continuous Call Team’s Mark ‘Piggy’ Riddell told James Willis votes aren’t awarded on a player’s stats alone, but on their overall contributions to the game.

If the NRL do decide to alter the system, Piggy threw his weight behind a couple of possible options.

“I do like the idea of maybe three people judging the three-two-one, probably less room then for howlers.

“I don’t mind the other idea being tossed about that a cross-section of all the players, the media, coaches, they all just vote for who they think’s the player of the year.”

Click PLAY below to hear Piggy’s comments in full 

 

James Willis
Rugby LeagueSports
