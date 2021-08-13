2GB
Mark ‘Piggy’ Riddell sympathises with Eels’ Clint Gutherson over contract speculation

3 hours ago
James Willis
BRAD ARTHURClint GuthersonParramatta Eelsrugby league featured
Article image for Mark ‘Piggy’ Riddell sympathises with Eels’ Clint Gutherson over contract speculation

Parramatta Eels coach Brad Arthur has hit out over speculation around his and captain Clint Gutherson’s futures, with the club under increasing pressure to stay in the top four.

Arthur dismissed suggestions his job could be on the line as “crazy”, while Gutherson’s contract negotiations are on hold until the season’s end.

The Continuous Call Team’s Mark ‘Piggy’ Riddell told James Willis a win against Manly would put most of the whispers to bed.

“When you’re losing and your side’s in a bit of a rut … that’s when all these rumours and all the innuendo starts to pick up.

“I fully understand Clint Gutherson and his management wanting to get the best deal for him possible.

“They need to make as much money as they can before they retire.”

Press PLAY below to hear Piggy’s thoughts on the biggest stories in league

Image: Parramatta Eels/Official website

James Willis
Rugby LeagueSports
