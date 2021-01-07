2GB
Mark Levy slams Labor Party’s ‘offensive’ social media stunt

4 hours ago
Mark Levy
Article image for Mark Levy slams Labor Party’s ‘offensive’ social media stunt

The Australian Labor Party have been criticised for using riots in the US to condemn Primer Minister Scott Morrison online.

The tweet depicts President Donald Trump and Mr Morrison standing for a photo opportunity, and is captioned “It’s the company you keep”.

Mark Levy called on Labor leader Anthony Albanese to remove the “offensive” post.

“One political leader with another … are they serious, the ALP?

“Whoever’s responsible for this should hang their head in shame.”

Click PLAY below to hear Mark’s comments in full

 

Mark Levy
