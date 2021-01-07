Mark Levy slams Labor Party’s ‘offensive’ social media stunt

The Australian Labor Party have been criticised for using riots in the US to condemn Primer Minister Scott Morrison online.

The tweet depicts President Donald Trump and Mr Morrison standing for a photo opportunity, and is captioned “It’s the company you keep”.

It's the company you keep. pic.twitter.com/nAOaNWnMSF — Australian Labor (@AustralianLabor) January 6, 2021

Mark Levy called on Labor leader Anthony Albanese to remove the “offensive” post.

“One political leader with another … are they serious, the ALP?

“Whoever’s responsible for this should hang their head in shame.”

