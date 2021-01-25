2GB
Mark Levy slams George Brandis’ ‘shocking’ move as Aussies remain stranded overseas

5 hours ago
High Commissioner to the UK George Brandis left the UK to holiday in Queensland while many Australians are waiting to get back home.

“I’m getting sick of hearing ‘we’re all in this together,’” Mark Levy said.

“Doesn’t this just prove that there are rules for some and rules for others?

“I think it is a shocking, shocking look. Especially for someone who should know a lot better.”

Image: Getty/Michael Masters 

