Mark Levy says Continuous Call Team will stay the same despite big name departures

Mark Levy is assuring listeners that nothing will change despite Ray Hadley and Bob Fulton announcing they will step away from the Continuous Call Team.

Founded by Ray in 1987, the show has dominated the ratings for three decades, first at 2UE and then switching to 2GB in 2002.

Rugby League immortal Bob Fulton has been with Ray for 32 of the Continuous Call Team’s 33 years.

Despite their departure, Mark says the essence of the show will remain.

“We all know they’re the real reason the show’s been so successful.

“I’ll be forever grateful for their support and guidance.

“I’ve been inundated with messages and emails about what will change in 2020 and the answer is, nothing!”

