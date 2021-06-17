Mark Levy makes case to name Paul Gallen one of nation’s greatest athletes

Justis Huni has emerged from his fight with Paul Gallen victorious, but Mark Levy’s greatest praise was for the vanquished former NRL star.

Gallen’s rib was injured in the second round, however the Sharks legend battled on to be knocked out in round 10.

Mark sat ringside for the spectacle, and was impressed by how “gutsy” Gallen held out against the young Olympic contender.

“He has got to be up there with some of the greatest athletes this country’s ever produced.

“Have a look at what he’s been able to achieve in rugby league and now in boxing.

“Surely the bloke deserves some respect.

“I can honestly say Paul Gallen is one of the most genuine people I’ve ever met.”

Image: Getty Images/Cameron Spencer