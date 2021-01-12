Mark Levy blasts ‘heartless’ decision separating mother and daughter in final moments

Mark Levy has been left “shaking” and “heartbroken” after hearing the tragic story of a woman barred from saying goodbye to her dying mother.

Listener Andrew spoke to Mark after another caller described her parents’ border plight.

Andrew’s friend made an emergency flight to Perth on Friday after she promised her dying mother she would be there to say goodbye.

But due to the unfolding lockdown in Brisbane, the Perth government made the decision to bar flights arriving from Brisbane, all while she was in the air.

On landing, she was told she could not go through the terminal and was held in a room for seven hours without food or water.

“Six hours into that waiting time, she got a phone call stating her mother had passed away,” said Andrew.

“She was given the option of either visiting her mother’s body in the morgue or she could attend the funeral but in a separate room and not make any contact or talk to any friends or family.

“The saddest part is she made it there in time. If she got off the plane, was allowed through, even with an hour held up at the airport, she would have made it to her mother.”

Mark was livid at the Western Australian government, describing the decision as “disgraceful”.

“I have no words, Andrew,” said Mark. “I am lost for words.”

“What sort of heartless individuals are running these states?

“Mark McGowan, that is you. It starts at the top.”

Press PLAY below to hear Andrew tell his friend’s story in full

Following Andrew’s call, a number of listeners contacted Mark Levy to share their anger and sadness over the story.

The story spurred Mark to share his own story of grief from the loss of his father after a routine operation.