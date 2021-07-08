Mark Levy calls for ‘imbecile’ Jai Arrow to be scrubbed from rest of season

The NRL is in the grip of yet another COVID biosecurity breach scandal, with Queensland star Jai Arrow suspended and fined.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs player has been suspended for two games and fined $35,000 after bringing an woman into the Maroons’ team hotel, and has also been scrubbed out of Origin III.

“There are no excuses for breaching the protocols, they are our licence to continue playing,” NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said.

Mark Levy was astounded players still haven’t learned their lesson from previous breaches, and furious NRL stars are squandering their opportunities while Sydneysiders suffer.

“Mr Abdo, if it’s your license to keep playing, why are you tolerating the imbeciles?

“Enough is enough.

“I’ve just reached the end of my tether with these footballers … they just need to be shown the door.”

NRL Immortal Andrew ‘Joey’ Johns told Mark he “just can’t believe” the stupidity of the breach.

“You shake your head.”

Image: Matt Roberts/Getty Images