Let them forfeit: Ray Hadley calls for tough response to Dragons’ breach

Ray Hadley has called for 12 NRL players who broke biosecurity protocols and the law to be stood down.

12 St George Illawarra Dragons players have been fined $1000 by police after attending a house party at prop Paul Vaughan’s house.

NRL bosses are considering sanctions, but Ray Hadley argued even a heftier fine would be inadequate and rather, the players involved should be suspended for at least three matches.

“That means they’ll struggle to fill the team yes, and they may have to forfeit, because they only have 30 available in the bubble.

“I don’t care.”

Ray had particularly harsh words for five-eighth Corey Norman, who is alleged to have fled the party when police arrived but left his wallet behind.

“He is an accident waiting to happen. He can’t even nick off correctly!”

