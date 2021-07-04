2GB
NRL boss says Dragons players face sanctions over house party

5 hours ago
Ben Fordham
NRL CEO Andrew Abdo says Dragons players who were fined by police for breaching health orders could face further sanctions.

12 Dragons players have been fined after attending a house party at Paul Vaughan’s house.

Vaughan’s partner has also been fined $1000.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo told Ben Fordham the players face individual penalties, pending the investigation.

“We’ll wrap this up as quickly as we can … and then we’ll take action.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
