Mark Latham wants the vaccinated exempt from Sydney’s lockdown

NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham is calling on vaccinated people to be exempt from lockdowns.

Over 3 million doses of covid vaccines have been administered in NSW as Greater Sydney continues its lockdown.

He told Ben Fordham Australians who have been vaccinated should be subjected to different rules.

“If you want an incentive for more people to be vaccinated then surely giving people the freedom to move around when they’re fully vaccinated is going to be a massive incentive for others to go and do the same.”

