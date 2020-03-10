2GB
Mark Latham throws support behind Police Minister amid calls he quit

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
One Nation NSW leader Mark Latham has expressed his support for Police Minister David Elliott who is facing calls to resign.

Labor is demanding the Premier stand down Mr Ellliott after pictures emerged of him firing a submachine gun at a weapons range in 2018 when he was Corrective Services Minister.

Corrective Services has issued him an apology and an investigation has been launched into why the Minister was allowed to handle an illegal weapon.

Mr Elliott has insisted he thought he was allowed to fire the weapon and Mark Latham says the calls for his resignation are orchestrated by the Greens.

“The Greens in NSW don’t like David Elliott because he’s a very effective police minister.

“Of course you’re going to fire a few rounds off as the minister opening the range!”

Image: Facebook

