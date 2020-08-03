Mark Latham speaks out against NSW school involving students in Black Lives Matter

A NSW high school has held an assembly in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Albion Park High invited students to take a knee in solidarity of the protest movement at the “We Stand” assembly.

The Department of Educations said the assembly was organised by students. (See full statement below)

NSW One Nation Leader Mark Latham told Ben Fordham this shouldn’t be happening in schools.

“This kind of politics shouldn’t be happening in schools and it certainly shouldn’t be happening without the consent of parents.

“Are we really encouraging students to respect an organisation that breaks the laws of NSW?”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview