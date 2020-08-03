2GB
Mark Latham speaks out against NSW school involving students in Black Lives Matter

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Mark Latham

A NSW high school has held an assembly in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Albion Park High invited students to take a knee in solidarity of the protest movement at the “We Stand” assembly.

The Department of Educations said the assembly was organised by students. (See full statement below)

NSW One Nation Leader Mark Latham told Ben Fordham this shouldn’t be happening in schools.

“This kind of politics shouldn’t be happening in schools and it certainly shouldn’t be happening without the consent of parents.

“Are we really encouraging students to respect an organisation that breaks the laws of NSW?”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Full statement from the Department of Education:

“Violence or racism in any form is not accepted at NSW public schools.

“The assembly was organised by students.

“It is important that schools are mindful of the controversial issues policy at all times.”

Ben Fordham
EducationNewsNSW
