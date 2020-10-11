2GB
Mark Latham slams NSW government’s ‘disgraceful’ waste of money

5 hours ago
Ben Fordham
NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham says there’s a better use for the $840 million planned for the Powerhouse in Parramatta.

Historic building Willow Grove will be knocked down and rebuilt under the plan to make way for a second Powerhouse Museum.

But Mr Latham told Ben Fordham the money should be spent elsewhere.

“For something that people in western Sydney actually want and need like better hospital and healthcare services!

“1.3 million people is the city the size of Adelaide. Adelaide has four public hospitals and here in outer Western Sydney, under the Berejiklian government, we’re slated to get none!

“I just think it’s a disgrace.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

